Apple Fitness Plus, special exercise options for pregnant and elderly people are added

Apple Fitness Plus adds new exercise options to its service. Among these options, Apple Fitness Plus includes special programs for novice athletes as well as exercise options suitable for pregnant women and the elderly.

Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of fitness technologies, said: “We offer a lot more options to get started, to stay active and healthy during pregnancy, and also to start exercising at all ages. In this way, we aim to keep many more people active with our passionate coaches. ”

There are 10 exercises in total in the new “Pregnancy Exercises” program. Here are exercises in the strength, core and mindful cooling categories. Each of these exercises, which are specially prepared for pregnant women, take 10 minutes. Different variations of the exercises are offered depending on the process of pregnancy.

As the name suggests, there are eight exercises prepared for the elderly in the “Exercises for Older Adults” program. In exercises designed to use lighter weights or body weight, assistance can also be obtained from a chair or wall.

Options for beginners or those returning to exercise after a long time include low-impact yoga, HIIT, and strength classes. Thus, beginners are facilitated in the basic exercise process.

Apple Fitness Plus also offers a new “Time to Walk” section. The guest of this Earth Day-themed program is Jane Fonda. All new content of Apple Fitness Plus will meet with users on April 19th.