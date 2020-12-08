Apple Fitness Plus makes its debut on December 14

Apple’s new exercise program service, Apple Fitness Plus, will be available abroad on December 14. The monthly fee of the service is set at $ 9.99, while subscription is offered for $ 79.99 a year.

The announcement of Apple Fitness Plus was made at the first Apple online event in the fall. This service is the last step in Apple’s efforts to increase its subscription-based services. Special videos prepared with instructors can be played on iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, while Apple Watch keeps exercise values ​​while you continue to do sports.

The service initially launches with 10 exercise types. These include High Intensity Interval Training, Strength Training, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill (for Walking and Running), Rowing, and Mindful Cool Down.

According to the company, “many Fitness Plus exercises require no equipment or only a set of dumbbells”. More equipment-based cycling, treadmills, and rowing exercises can be done with almost any bike, treadmill or rowing machine users have.

Like other popular workout services, Apple offers users a variety of trainers to guide each workout. Apple hopes that the cult of personality that has emerged around trainers for its popular cycling service will benefit its service. Already the company curates Instagram pages for every trainer.

Apple Watch measurements are of great importance for Apple Fitness Plus. As such, you must have one of Apple’s smartwatches (especially an Apple Watch Series 3 or later) to use the service. You must also have an iPhone to configure and pair it. Additionally, if you own an iPad or Apple TV, you can view workouts on a larger screen, but these are not mandatory, like the Apple Watch and iPhone requirements.

Apple is launching Fitness Plus by offering three months of free Fitness Plus access to customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 (or later) abroad. Existing Apple Watch users will be able to get a one-month free trial.

Apple Fitness Plus in addition to the standalone subscription; Apple Music is also available abroad as part of Apple’s highest Apple One Premier plan with a monthly fee of $ 29.95, which includes Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus and 2TB of iCloud storage. All of these can be shared by up to six users. However, the regular Apple Fitness Plus plan ($ 9.99 per month) also includes support for Apple’s Family Sharing. This means six family members can access the same monthly subscription.



