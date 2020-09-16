Apple Fitness + is the new exercise streaming service

Apple announces on Tuesday (15) its new streaming service focused on exercises, Fitness Plus. According to the company, the novelty was developed for the Apple Watch, but will also be available for iPhones, iPads and Apple TV by the end of this year.

Fitness +, a name stylized by the company, will have complete exercise programs in order to be flexible, with the intention of enabling its practice where it is convenient for the user, without the need for equipment. Among some of the ten types of training available initially in streaming, are: cycling, treadmill, yoga, strength and rowing. The exercises will be updated weekly with different professionals, durations and training disciplines.

According to Apple, the user will be able to track their body data while exercising, such as heart rate and other metrics related to certain activities. The company also promises other smart features for the service, such as customized exercise suggestions, integration with Apple Music and the possibility to generate accurate reports at the end of each exercise.

With a cost of U $ 9.99 per month or U $ 79.99 per year (about R $ 53.00 and R $ 420.00 in direct conversion, respectively), the service will be offered free for three months to users who purchase Apple Watch and will also be included in the Apple One “package” – the company’s new monthly subscription.

The service will arrive in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States at the end of the year and has yet to be launched in Brazil.



