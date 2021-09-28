Apple Fitness+ Hosts Pilates and Guided Meditation Classes

Apple Fitness+: This Monday (27), Apple made available in its physical exercise streaming, Apple Fitness+, new Pilates and meditation classes — as announced at the company’s event earlier this month. The service can be accessed via the Apple Watch, which records metrics during activities.

In a statement, Apple said the guided meditation exercises were developed based on the popularity of the Mindful Cooldowns exercises, previously available. “(…) Guided meditation will help users develop a regular meditation routine and improve their overall sense of well-being,” the statement says.

Users will be able to choose from nine guided meditation themes: Purpose, Kindness, Gratitude, Consciousness, Creativity, Wisdom, Calm, Focus and Resilience. Alongside Fitness+ instructors, practices can be 5, 10 or 20 minutes in length.

Pilates exercises, on the other hand, offer low-impact practices with a focus on fitness, strength and flexibility. Targeting older people or those who are not interested in other activities, the classes have options of 10, 20 or 30 minutes in length and need – for the most part – only the mat, except for the few that incorporate a range of resistance.

Availability

In addition to revealing new activities for the service, Apple announced at its event that it will expand the reach of the platform to a total of 21 countries, including Brazil. With classes in English, the app will bring subtitles in six languages, including Brazilian Portuguese.

Regarding the price, anyone who buys a new Apple Watch will receive three months of free Apple Fitness+. The monthly subscription should cost $16.90.