Apple, first publicly traded company worth $ 2 trillion

On Wednesday (19), Apple achieved a new pioneering feat in the market. The American company became the first publicly traded company to reach a market value of $ 2 trillion.

Throughout the morning, “Apple” shares reached $ 467.77 apiece – exactly what is needed to exceed the second trillion range. The growth came after a considerable drop in March, due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Reasons for growth

Among the causes that generated the Cupertino giant’s new brand are the financial stimulus of the Fed and the increase in revenue of the big technology companies in this period. The expectation for the arrival of a vaccine against Covid-19 would also have contributed positively.

The expansion of the service sector is one of the main factors responsible. The combination of platforms such as Apple TV Plus, Apple Music and Apple Care alone would have added up to US $ 13.1 billion in the last quarter, against US $ 11.5 billion in the same period in 2019.

On the other hand, “Apple” saw a 225% jump in iPhone sales in China in the second quarter of 2020, compared to the first quarter of this year. The data are from the consultancy Counterpoint Research. In addition, the iPhone 11 was the best-selling smartphone in April in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, China, Germany and Japan.

It’s worth remembering that Apple reached the $ 1 trillion company status two years ago – in August 2018.



