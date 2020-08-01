Apple Fire Lit 1,720 Hectares in Cherry Valley

A brush fire erupted in the Cherry Valley area of ​​Riverside County on Friday (July 31st) around 5 pm, triggering a mandatory evacuation.

As many as 150 houses have been evacuated until now and their detention remains 0 percent.

The fire, nicknamed Apple Fire, had expanded to at least 1,720 hectares on Friday night near Oak Glen Road and Apple Tree Lane, authorities confirmed.

The Beaumont Police Department took to social media saying, “The Beaumont Police Department is closely monitoring Apple Fire. There are no evacuation orders for areas within the City of Beaumont at this time. All evacuation orders are currently related to Cherry Valley and Banning Bench Residents ONLY. ”

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept. issued a mandatory evacuation

Massive fires and smoke were seen coming to several houses near the area, which prompted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department to issue mandatory evacuations for 200 residences.

Bringing to Twitter, the Riverside County Fire Department, which is the official source of information for this fire, said, “The evacuation message has expanded north of Cherry Valley Blvd. / West Highland SpringsAve./ East Beaumont Ave. in Cherry Valley. An evacuation center has been set up at Beaumont Middle School. ”

“The two fires are approximately 350 hectares and contain 0%. Evacuation MESSAGES are available for residents of S / From County Line Rd, N / Dutton St and E / Oak Oak Rd. – Evac Center at Beaumont HS 39139 Cherry Valley Blvd in Beaumont, “read the CAL FIRE tweet.

Netizens share scary visuals

