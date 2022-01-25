Apple Fined In Europe For Lack Of Payment Methods On iOS

Apple: The market regulatory authority in the Netherlands region fined Apple 5 million euros because the company did not cooperate in changing the iOS payment system.

According to the TechCrunch website, the original complaint came from a complaint from dating apps in the region, which asked for the inclusion of alternative forms of payment in the iPhone operating system that go beyond the use of Apple’s own platform.

The company claims it met the deadline and, on January 15, allowed developers to use a link to direct consumers to other billing methods. However, this was considered “insufficient” by the body, which noted that developers have limited options for choosing payment methods and for now can only “show interest” in adopting these forms of transaction.

And now?

If Apple does not carry out the requested changes, the penalty can be increased by a fine and reach 50 million euros.

In August 2021, the company even promoted some changes as a result of the lawsuit filed by Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite. In the lawsuit, the brand was accused of anti-competitive market practices for not allowing easy access to other forms of payment besides the App Store, also requiring the payment of fees that reach 30% of paid downloads and microtransactions. So far, Apple has not officially commented on the case.