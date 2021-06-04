Apple Finds Mini-LED Supplier For MacBook Pro 14 And 16

Apple MacBook Pro: There was news a while ago that the plan to renew laptops with mini-LED displays was interrupted by supply shortages. It is known that Apple is also having trouble in stocks of the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9, the only mini-LED display device available. In the USA, the date of delivery of the device in question is given in the middle or end of July.

According to the news of DigiTimes, Apple found the business partner it was looking for to overcome this problem. The Cupertino-based company has made an agreement with Osram Opto Semiconductors for the supply of mini-LED panels. It is stated that MacBook Pros with mini-LED panels produced by Osram Opto may be released in the second half of 2021.

Apple is said to offer 14- and 16-inch display options for the mini-LED MacBook Pro. It is also among the rumors that the company will abandon the Touch Bar and add a MagSafe connector to the laptop.

The new MacBook Pro is expected to feature an octa-core high-performance processor. It is stated that this processor may be the Apple M2. It is said that the company started M2 production as of the end of April.

Apple may make the announcement for the new MacBook Pro at the WWDC 2021 event, which starts on June 7. At this event, it will also be possible to learn the first details about Apple’s new operating systems.