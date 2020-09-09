Apple filed a lawsuit against Epic Games!

In a new phase of the two companies’ ongoing legal struggle, Apple sued Epic Games for alleged breach of its contract with the App Store. According to the text appearing in the case file entered on Tuesday, Apple’s relationship with its customers will be appealed in the items of unfair gain and unfair struggle.

The related file states that “Epic’s open ignoring of its contractual commitments and other misconduct seriously harmed Apple”. “Epic’s uncontrollable behavior threatens the existence of the iOS ecosystem and its immense value to consumers.” statements are also included.

Apple’s application came in response to a preliminary injunction request submitted by Epic over the weekend. Tuesday’s filing envisions a series of defenses against this request.

Epic Games’ game Fortnite, which received the news from the court thanks to the Unreal Engine, seems to be returning to the App Store soon. However, it is evident from its moves so far that Apple will not allow Epic Games to breathe comfortably.



