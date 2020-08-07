Apple faces iPhone 12 camera problem!

According to a new research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the camera lens suppliers for Apple’s upcoming standard iPhone 12 models is experiencing quality issues. After Apple postponed the launch of iPhone 12 for a short time, the development of supplier problems is expected to affect how prolonged this delay will affect. Apple wants to find a solution for the iPhone 12 camera issue before launch.

Apple seeks solution for iPhone 12 camera issue

Renowned for his predictions, Ming-Chi Kuo said Genius Electronic Optical detected problems with its coatings in the wide-angle camera lens for the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12‌ models. The problem arose during high temperature / humidity testing and Genius’ introduction needs to supply new component for the upcoming iPhone 12s. There are 3 suppliers that Apple works for the production of camera lenses in total.

Largan, Apple’s other supplier for these lenses, does not experience any quality problems, according to Kuo. It is stated that Apple can prioritize consumables from Largan in order not to experience delays in the launch program. In a statement shared by Kuo; He thinks that the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch aluminum frame iPhone 12’s low-end 7-Megapixel wide-angle lens quality issue could be resolved from mid-August to mid-September.

Apple confirmed in a statement last week that the iPhone 12 series will be released a few weeks after normal.



