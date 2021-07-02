Apple Extends Partnership With RED to Fight covid-19

Apple: With the critical situation of the covid-19 pandemic in many countries around the world, Apple decided to extend, this Thursday (1st), its partnership with (RED), a non-governmental organization that works to combat the HIV virus. By December 2021, all the money raised from the partnership will be redirected to the covid-19 Global Fund, as has been happening since last year.

In December 2020, the company from Apple had already extended this important resource for covid-19’s bailout until the last June 30th. However, as the vaccination process has been dragging on at a slow pace, and new variants of the disease have been discovered, support for this fund becomes more important than ever.

To continue its social work, Apple has already globally updated its PRODUCT (RED) page. The company explains that sales donations, normally earmarked for the fight against HIV/AIDS, will continue to be temporarily redirected to combat the covid-19 pandemic.

What is Apple’s PRODUCT (RED)?

In the ad published on its website today (1st), Apple explains that the creation of red products, with the (RED) seal, resulted from a partnership that has lasted 14 years. Since its inception, the campaign has raised “nearly $250 million [R$1.3 billion] in donations to fund HIV/AIDS treatment programs.”

The continuation of the program’s temporary shift of focus to covid-19 is intended to provide indispensable support for national health systems most threatened by the outbreak, which will continue, indirectly, to “preserve life-saving HIV/AIDS programs in Sub-Saharan Africa”.

Apple’s PRODUCT (RED) line covers a wide range of products such as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 and iPhone X. The products also include leather and silicone cases for iPhones, Apple Watch series watches, headphones and headphones. Beats Solo3 ear and Beats Pill+ speakers. Donations directly to (RED) can be made through this link.