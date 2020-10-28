Apple explores new foldable smartphones

We are at a time when patents are emerging everywhere. The different manufacturers work to innovate as much as possible so that their next devices bring something new to the market. Some have already succeeded in the smartphone field with diversification to folding phones, a sector where Apple is preparing to make the leap. The proof is a new patent that presents a folding mobile model whose screen does not break.

Folding mobiles with unbreakable screen

It is a fact that Apple is behind a folding phone and it is getting closer and closer. This year it has not been possible, and we will have to wait for the next one to see what news the bitten apple brings in this field for next year. But there is still much to see and above all to decide within the bitten apple with this important project. And it is that the latest advances from Cupertino in this field is the design of a screen that does not break.

And this is one of the great concerns of users: that their folding phone breaks at its most fragile part. The panels leave aside the protection of a solid glass by a flexible panel is interesting, but it is true that you have to take many things into account. With the uses of the terminal it is very likely that the screen will suffer damage and in the bitten apple they try to solve this problem.

According to Macrumors, the US Patent and Trademark Office has received a patent called “Hybrid Siding / Window Structure for Flexible Screen Applications.” It details the use of a double screen, one more flexible and one stronger. This report makes it clear that internal cracks are difficult to repair, but that there is a way to prevent a larger one from forming. The method consists of, according to what the report says, placing a glass “designed to have a hardness and tensile strength high enough to function as an outer protective layer for the electronic device … Therefore, the hard coating layer is durable enough for high resistance to punctures and scratches ”.



