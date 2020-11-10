Justin Bieber: Pastor Carl Lentz cheated on his wife!

Bad news for singer Justin Bieber. Indeed, he has just learned that his pastor Carl Lentz was cheating on his wife.

Justin Bieber is currently at his worst. Indeed, the singer has just learned that his pastor, in whom he had faith, had been cheating on his wife for several years now. A hard blow for the young man who has just experienced a bad patch.

Indeed, a few days ago, Justin Bieber admitted that he had had some suicidal desires. In a documentary posted on his YouTube channel, he tells about his ailments. “There were times when I was really, really suicidal. I was wondering, ‘will the pain ever stop?’ “.

It was so constant, the pain was so constant. I was just in pain. So, I was just thinking to myself that I would rather feel nothing than to feel this way. ”

Justin Bieber then added, “It’s hard to wake up in the morning with the right attitude when you feel overwhelmed with life, your past, your job, your responsibilities, your emotions, your family, your finances, your relationships.”

“When it feels like it’s all problem after problem after problem, then you start each day with a distorted view of reality and anticipate another bad day. ”

JUSTIN BIEBER DISAPPOINTED

But today Justin Bieber must face betrayal. His pastor, Carl Lentz was at fault. The latter had been cheating on his wife for several years now.

The Sun then reports the information. The mistress of Justin Bieber’s pastor is therefore called Ranin. She tells the facts. “I wasn’t there just for sex, we both found solace and a deep, special connection with each other. I am very hurt then because we both feel the same about each other. ”

“He loves me and I love him. It was an unforeseen romantic relationship then. It wasn’t just an affair or just sex. He was not wearing a ring ”.

The church fired him. “When you step out of an empty place, you make choices that have real consequences. So I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship of my life and so I am held accountable for this, “he wrote on Instagram.



