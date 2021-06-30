Apple Expected to Reach 100 Million Wireless Headsets Shipped by 2022

Apple is expected to surpass 100 million wireless headphones in 2022. The information is from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who usually has accurate information about the brand’s present and future and has produced a report for the iMore website.

The number takes into account both the different models of AirPods and headphones from the Beats line, such as the recent Beats Studio Buds, announced in June this year.

According to the document, demand for AirPods in the second quarter of 2021 has been lower than expected, with Apple gradually losing more market share in the sector. More specifically, the numbers could drop from a peak of 85 million a year to a low of 70 million.

High expectations for the new generation

However, Apple is still the leader in wireless headsets model True Wireless Stereo (TWS) and is expected to launch a new generation of products in 2022. .

According to speculation, the model may have fitness functions and feature enhancements already added, such as audio enhancements implemented after announcement at WWDC 2021.