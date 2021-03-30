Apple expands the scope of the repair certification program

Apple launched its Independent Repair Provider Program in the US in 2019. In the statement made by the company at that time, it was stated that the coverage area of ​​the program would be expanded. Apple is now expanding the coverage of this certification program a little further.

Apple, which previously included Canada and Europe in the scope of the program, added almost 200 more countries to the list. Thus, the program will be implemented in almost all of the countries Apple serves. Repair providers have access to Apple’s original parts, tools, repair guides, diagnostic methods.

With this program, the Cupertino-based company aims for third-party repair centers to have the same resources as Authorized Service Providers. No fee is required to participate in the program. However, service points must have technology that has been approved by Apple and can perform all repairs. The certification exam will be held online and free of charge.

Customers can check the service points participating in the Apple Independent Repair Provider Program on the company’s website. Countries included in the scope of the program include Australia, Brazil, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Russia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.