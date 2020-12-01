Apple expands partnership with RED to fight AIDS

This Tuesday (1st), Apple announced the expansion of its partnership with (RED), a non-profit organization that works to combat the HIV virus. With the novelty, the funds raised will also be used to prevent coronavirus in the most vulnerable regions of the African continent.

The problems arising from the pandemic have hampered access to care, diagnostics and supplies, even interrupting crucial AIDS prevention programs developed by the NGO. To help overcome new challenges, Apple will redirect its contributions to the Global Fund’s initiative to combat covid-19.

According to the Cupertino giant, 100% of the proceeds from the sale of devices in the (PRODUCT) RED line up to June 30, 2021 will be donated to the Solidarity Response Fund for covid-19. This will allow us to provide services and treatments to some of the most vulnerable communities on the planet.

The company also confirmed that it will donate $ 1 for each purchase made through December 7 using Apple Pay on its online store, the Apple Store app and the brand’s physical units. The money will go to the same fund to respond to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Partnership has raised nearly $ 250 million

The partnership between Apple and (RED) has generated nearly $ 250 million in donations since 2006, when it started. According to Apple, the grants provided care and support services to more than 10.8 million people, in addition to enabling the distribution of 167 million HIV tests and continued access to antiretroviral treatment.

In 2020, the company redirected part of its donations to care for covid-19, as well as providing millions of units of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Zambian Ministry of Health, helping to alleviate the impacts of the disease on the most vulnerable communities. affected by AIDS.



