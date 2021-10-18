Apple Event, Today; Time And How To See Online The Presentation Of The New Mac

Apple Event: Adopting a pattern similar to what we have seen in previous years, it seems that Apple has taken a liking to having different events for its different products, and there is not only the WWDC in June and the Keynote in September, but more events spread throughout the calendar. And if last September we saw the new iPhone 13, this October it’s time to take a look at the new Macs.

See online the Apple event of October 2021

The next Apple event will take place today, Monday, October 18, according to the invitations that members of the specialized press have already received. The invitation video focuses on one word: Unleashed. As seen below in a tweet from Apple Marketing Executive Greg Joswiak, it appears in a dotted font that could hint at a mini LED technology on the way.

Like all of them, the special event will be broadcast live on the Apple.com website next Tuesday the 18th at 7:00 p.m. Spanish time. And as usual, those from Cupertino will offer the option of watching Keynote live via streaming from their website, and depending on the device you choose, this is what you need to view it well. Here’s how you can see it, whether or not you have a bitten apple device nearby:

Apple event hours

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

United States (New York / East Coast): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (San Francisco / West Coast): at 10:00 am

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 12:00

Nicaragua: at 11:00

Panama: at 12:00 hours

Paraguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 1:00 p.m.