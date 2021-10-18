Apple Event Summary: MacBooks With M1 Max, AirPods 3 And More

Apple held another event today (18) and, straight from Apple Park, unveiled news focused on computers and the world of music. The big highlight is the new MacBook Pro line, which received a major design update.

In addition, Apple has expanded the M1 chip family with two new models, the M1 Max and M1 Pro, following the plan to become 100% independent from Intel by 2022. In addition, the company has also unveiled music news such as AirPods 3. Check a summary with the main news.

The new MacBook Pro line brings big updates inside and out. In the visual part, the product adopted a notch on the screen and abandoned the touch bar, which was not very popular with most users.

Inside, the product has new Apple chips. The M1 Pro and M1 Max models guarantee a leap in performance and hardware improvements, up to 64 GB of unified RAM memory for the notebook, which promises to deliver more than 20 hours of autonomy.

All this, however, comes at a price: computers will arrive in Brazil costing up to R$78,000.

The “heart” of the new MacBooks, the Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max processors are big news for Apple. The components mark a new stage in the company’s plan to become self-sufficient in chips by 2022, becoming independent from manufacturers like Intel.

The Apple M1 Max is the most powerful chip ever made by Apple, bringing 10 processing cores and 32 GPU cores. The M1 Pro model has some performance cuts to offer better value for money, but it’s still above the original M1 released last year.

AirPods 3

For those waiting for new Apple headphones, the time has finally arrived. The company unveiled AirPods 3 with improved design, reminiscent of the Pro variant of the earbuds line and featuring IPX4 protection.

The product also features improvements in its construction and performance. Equipped with the H1 chip, the headphones deliver up to six hours of music continuously, up to 30 hours of battery life with the case, which now supports the MagSafe charging standard.