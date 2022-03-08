Apple Event On March 8, 2022: Time And How To Watch The Keynote

Apple: We offer you the detailed schedules and we tell you where you can see the event in which the news from Apple will be announced. Follow Apple’s Keynote event today, March 8, live

Everything is ready for the next Keynote, the Apple Event today, March 8, 2022, where we will learn about some of the products that the apple company has in hand. The broadcast will take place in streaming from the Apple Park in Cupertino, in California (United States). There is still no official confirmation about what will be shown, although some analysts point to the possibility of an iPad Air with a better processor.

Apple Keynote

Tim Cook in a file photo.

Barring a last-minute leak, the secrecy remains, though it won’t take long for all the news to come out. Here we show you how to watch the live streaming and we break down the schedules by country.

How to watch today’s Apple Event March 8

Those who want to follow the Apple Event 2022 announcements minute by minute will be able to do so rigorously live through Betech, the FreeGameTips technology website and Diario AS. We will update all the information in text, but if you prefer to watch the streaming you can do it on Apple.com and Apple TV. A YouTube player has also been added, which you can access just below these lines.

Time of the Apple Event 2022 in Spain, Latin America and the United States

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 2:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 3:00 p.m.

Chile: at 3:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 1:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 12:00 p.m.

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 1:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 12:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 11:00 a.m.

Guatemala: at 12:00 noon

Honduras: at 12:00 p.m.

Mexico: at 12:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 12:00 noon

Panama: at 1:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 3:00 p.m.

Peru: at 1:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 2:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 2:00 p.m.