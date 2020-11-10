Apple event November 2020: time, how to track online

Event in September, event in October and now event in November. Apple does not stop, and instead of presenting all its new products at once, it prefers to organize non-face-to-face online events dedicated to each category. And today we will have a new Apple Keynote, the third in 2 months, something never seen before.

One More Thing

Live from the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park at 10 am San Francisco time, and under the slogan “One more thing”, Apple will broadcast the presentation of its new devices live via streaming. And for the rest of the world, this is the time it can be followed in other countries live:

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

United States (New York / East Coast): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (San Francisco / West Coast): at 10:00 am

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 12:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 11:00

Panama: at 12:00 hours

Paraguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 1:00 p.m.

See Apple’s presentation on YouTube

If you want to see it on the YouTube website or app itself, this is the player link, which we also embed in this news so that you have Keynote just one click away.



