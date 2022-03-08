Apple Event March 8: Time, Where To Watch Online Streaming, iPhone SE 3

Apple: Today is March 8, International Women’s Day 2022, but it is also the day that the Apple company has chosen to make its first presentation of the year. Apple doesn’t stop, and instead of presenting all its new products at once in its September Keynote, it prefers to organize online events dedicated to each category. Today we will have new Apple Keynote, the first of 2022.

Peek performance

Under the invitation for us to “take a look at the performance” of its new products according to the slogan of the announcement, the new Apple event will be held today, Tuesday, March 8 at 10 in the morning, local time, which will be 7 in the afternoon/19 hours of the same day in Spain. As always we can follow it online. And for the rest of the world, this is the time when it can be followed in other countries live:

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

