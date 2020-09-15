Apple Event Live: Watch the presentation here

Today Apple presents its new devices, among which the long-awaited iPhone 12 is particularly expected. Follow the MILLENNIUM coverage minute by minute.

After months of rumors about a possible delay in the presentation and launch of the new iPhone 12 due to the covid-19 pandemic, finally today is the Apple Event, in which the company will present its new devices, among which it is expected above all new models of the smartphone. However, some specialists expect the company to reserve the iPhone 12 announcement for October.

The company announced that the Apple Event would be this September 15, at 12:00 hours, Mexico City time. If you don’t want to lose detail, here we share what time is the Apple Event in other countries, as well as what we can expect this day.

What time is the Apple Event:

United States: 10:00 am Peru: 12:00 hours Colombia: 12:00 pm Ecuador: 12:00 pm Chile: 2:00 pm Mexico: 12 pm Argentina: 2 pm Spain: 7 pm

IPhone 12: what can we expect

As previously reported by Bloomberg, Apple plans to launch four new iPhone models; at the end of the year a new iPad Air, two new Apple Watch and a new HomePod speaker would also be launched at a more accessible price.

According to the publication, two of the new iPhones will be successors to the flagships iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max and two other lower-end as successors to iPhone 11. All are expected to have 5G network support, a smaller notch. as well as new colors available.

Apple’s new high-end smartphones would have flat stainless steel edges and more rounded corners, similar to the iPad Pro and iPhone 5, and with flat screens, with no curved glass on the sides.



