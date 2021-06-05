Apple Employees Riot: Open Letter To Tim Cook

Apple employees react to the email sent by Apple CEO Tim Cook. Thousands of staff came together and wrote letters. The Covid-19 pandemic is losing its effect in countries such as the USA, where vaccination studies are accelerating. This means that practices like working from home and distance learning are slowly coming to an end. Many companies have started their preparations to switch from the office to the working system again.

One of these companies, Apple, has recently decided to gradually end the work from home system. However, the company faced an unexpected reaction.

Apple staff want to continue working from home

“Despite all we’ve accomplished while many of us work from home, there was one very important missing piece for us last year, each other,” Apple said in an email to employees the other day. Although the video conference calls we made reduced the distance between us, it was never a substitute for being together. ” he had used.

The US technology giant, which has switched to a hybrid system, will start working in the office 3 days a week as of September. Employees will have the option to work remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays, while they will have to come to the office on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

However, Apple staff who are unhappy with this decision want a flexible approach where those who want to work remotely can do so. Responding to the incoming email with a letter, employees said, “We will take the opportunity to raise a growing concern among our colleagues. The company’s new working policy and communication problems have even forced some of our colleagues to resign. Many of us feel we have to choose between spending time with our families or being part of Apple.” made a statement.

The letter, addressed to Tim Cook, was written by an employee group called “remote work advocates”, which has around 2,800 members. About 80 people took part in the writing and editing of the note. While there is no explanation from Apple about the revolt of the employees, it is a matter of curiosity what will happen in the coming days.