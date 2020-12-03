Apple elects the best apps of 2020! Details

This Wednesday (2), Apple announced its list of best apps from the App Store in 2020. Phil Schiller, VP of marketing for the company, comments that important moments of this year happened in apps, which had great prominence in troubleshooting during the pandemic, due to the covid-19. In this way, Apple selected 15 of the best applications, celebrating its innovation and proposal. Check out:

Best iPhone apps

On iOS, the Wakeout! App, developed by Andres Canella, was voted the best of the year for its proposal to remind its users to exercise after a long time stopped, relieving stress, muscle pain and circulatory problems.

In the games category, Genshin Impact won the best app of the year. In it, it is possible to gather a team of diverse heroes in a fantasy world rich in details and missions to be completed.

Best iPad apps

For iPadOS, the title of best application is for Zoom, widely used this year for several cases, such as education with Distance Learning, in the corporate environment with business meetings and the like. The difficult quarantine scenario due to COVID-19 raised the need to continue the previous way of life, which found some answers in the application.

In terms of games, the title of best app is for Legends of Runeterra, by Riot Games. The game offers a rich experience of strategic card battle, allowing you to collect and build different types of decks.



