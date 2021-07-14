Apple Doesn’t Want To Produce Its Car Batteries in China, Says Website

Apple: Sources have indicated that Taiwanese rather than Chinese companies can produce batteries for the Apple Car, according to DIGITIMES Asia. The move, according to the website, would be due to the fact that the company from Apple expects the assembly of the components to take place in the United States, but CATL and BYD, both from the territory commanded by Xi Jinping and major candidates for the position, do not have facilities in the North American country.

With that, complements the portal, Foxconn and Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry (Aleees) enter the picture, since the two have plans to establish factories in the region. In fact, the option would also boost big tech’s supply chain division project, one of which would be responsible for LFP batteries and the other for NMC batteries.

If, on the one hand, Chinese parts are known for their low cost and high performance, on the other hand, Apple would be aware of the trade war between the two world powers and would prioritize the domestic market, the insiders would have pointed out. Neither Foxconn nor Aleees responded to requests for comment.

nothing concrete

Any and all information regarding the Apple Car should be treated as rumor, as the giant has not made an official announcement about the vehicle.

In any case, there are several reports of attempts at potential partnerships with expressive names from various industrial sectors, as well as suggestions that the model will surpass the premium vehicle line and that its price will be considerably higher than that of conventional electric cars.

Finally, the general expectation points to a release until 2024, which can be postponed, so it is possible that we have more information supposedly leaked by then.