Apple Dismisses’ Misogynist ‘Engineer After Employees’ Petition

Apple: After a group of more than two thousand Apple employees signed a petition calling for an investigation into the hiring of former Facebook product manager Antonio García Martínez, the Apple company decided to fire him. As reported by The Verge, the terms of the collective claim were published on Wednesday (12).

The trigger of the crisis was a controversial book about Silicon Valley, in which Martínez expresses clearly misogynistic opinions. In the petition to Eddy Cue, senior vice president for Internet software and services, employees say that hiring the former Facebook employee “questions parts of our inclusion system at Apple.”

To support the complaint, the petition quotes an excerpt from the book, which is an autobiography by Martínez: “Most women in the bay area are soft and weak, pampered and naive, despite their claims of worldliness and are generally convinced.”

Apple’s reaction

As soon as the petition started circulating through Apple’s corridors, Martínez’s Slack account was deactivated. The team responsible for the advertising platform was summoned to an emergency meeting and, shortly after, the company reported that the newly hired “left Apple after the reaction of the employees”.

To The Verge, the company sent an email stating: “At Apple, we always strive to create an inclusive and welcoming workplace, where everyone is respected and accepted. Behavior that demeans or discriminates people for what they are does not have place here “.