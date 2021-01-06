Apple disappointed with iPhone 12 mini

Apple set out with great expectation for iPhone 12 mini sales due to its affordable price. However, the sales reports that have emerged so far have disappointed Apple. The model with the lowest sales rate in the iPhone 12 family was “mini”.

iPhone 12 mini sales accounted for 6 percent of new iPhone sales

In the competitive environment in the smartphone market, expectations were high from the iPhone 12 mini for Apple’s plans to stand out. However, only 6 percent of iPhone sales in October and November in 2020 were made up of iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone 12 mini sales; The basic also falls short of expectations compared to the Pro and Pro Max models. While the iPhone 12 model accounts for 27 percent of sales; The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models accounted for 20 percent.

The reason why Apple’s new model mini is disappointing is pointed out by experts as “price”. According to analyst Mike Levin, the iPhone XR for $ 499 and the iPhone 11 for sale at $ 599 are more attractive to consumers.

iPhone 12 mini features and price

Display: 5.4 inch Super Retina XDR

Processor: Apple A14 Bionic

Memory and Storage: 4 GB RAM – 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB storage

Rear camera: 12 Megapixel f / 2.4 ultra wide angle and 12 Megapixel f / 1.6 wide angle camera

Front camera: 12 Megapixel f / 2.2 TruDepth front camera

Battery: 2.227 mAh

Usage times: Video playback, up to 15 hours; Online video viewing, up to 10 hours;

Audio playback: up to 50 hours

Dimensions: 131.5mm x 64.2mm x 7.4mm (Length x Width x Depth)

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Lightning

Box contents: iPhone and charging cable

The price of the device was announced as 699.