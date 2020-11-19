Apple deliberately slowed iPhones, will pay $ 113 million

Apple reached an agreement with US governments to compensate iPhone users affected by their omissions.

Apple Inc. will pay $ 113 million to resolve allegations by more than three dozen US regulators that the company misled consumers about iPhone battery charging and software updates that slowed the performance of devices.

The agreement was reached with 33 states and the District of Columbia, according to statements Wednesday by several attorneys general.

Regulators alleged that Apple equipped iPhones with batteries that tended to lose power and shut down, and then tried to address the problem with updates that “throttled” the performance of the devices to prevent them from shutting down.

“Apple withheld information about its batteries that slowed iPhone performance, all while passing it off as an upgrade,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, whose state will receive $ 24.6 million from the settlement.

“This type of behavior hurts consumers’ pockets and limits their ability to make informed purchases. Today’s agreement ensures that consumers have access to the information they need to make an informed decision when buying and using Apple products. ”

Apple washes his hands

Under the settlement, Apple did not admit to any wrongdoing. As we reported in The Truth News, in early 2018, Apple confirmed that it had been intentionally speeding up some older phones to avoid battery-related issues, and offered inexpensive battery upgrades to extend the life of many phones after that customers complained.

Under the terms of the agreement, Apple will provide information on how it manages energy efficiency on a “prominent and accessible” website, notify all affected consumers when an update will affect their phone, and inform device users whether to update the battery. .

Apple customers have asked a California federal court to give final approval to a collective settlement that asks the company to pay between $ 310 million and $ 500 million to settle allegations that it hampered the performance of the Apple batteries. Older iPhones. Judge Edward J. Davila provisionally approved the settlement in May.



