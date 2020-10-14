Apple deals on Amazon Prime Day 2020: iPads, iPhones

Kicking off at midnight Monday through Tuesday, Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals are officially running until 11:59 p.m. today. 48 hours in total in which the shopping website will celebrate its particular autumn Black Friday.

Among the discounts, the most attractive are the Flash offers, discounts that have a maximum duration of 5-10 hours or until stocks are exhausted – here we tell you how not to miss a Flash offer thanks to the Amazon Waiting List function. And in that first wave of sales we find a wide variety of Apple products that are discounted up to 61% of their original price:

iPads

Apple iPad Mini 7.9-Inch: 64 GB with Wi-Fi) – White, Space Gray, Gold. Reduced to € 429 (-4%, € 20 cheaper), old price: € 449.

Apple iPad Air 10.5-Inch: 64 GB with Wi-Fi) – Space Gray, Gold. Reduced to € 479 (-11%, € 60.99 cheaper), old price: € 539.

iPhones

Apple iPhone 7 – Smartphone 4.7 “(128 GB) rose gold. Reduced to € 349.99 (-30%, € 149.01 cheaper), old price: € 499

Apple iPhone 7 – Smartphone 4.7 “(128 GB) silver. Reduced to € 349.99 (-21%, € 96.01 cheaper), old price: € 444

Apple iPhone XR PRODUCT Red – Smartphone 6.1 “(64 GB) red. Reduced to 589 € (-3%, 20 € cheaper), old price: 569 €

Apple iPhone XS – Smartphone 5.8 “(256 GB) gold. Reduced to € 749 (-44%, € 594.09 cheaper), old price: € 1,343

Apple watch

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) with a 44 mm stainless steel case and Milanese loop bracelet, both in space black. Reduced to € 419.99 (-57%, € 555.43 cheaper), old price: € 975.42

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) with a 40 mm stainless steel case and Milanese loop bracelet, both in space black. Reduced to € 369.99 (-31%, € 169 cheaper), previous price: € 538.99

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) with a 40mm stainless steel case and a stone colored sport band. Reduced to € 369.99 (-61%, € 589.69 cheaper), old price: € 959.68

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) with a 44mm stainless steel case and a stone colored sport band. Reduced to € 399.99 (-47%, € 349.01 cheaper), previous price: € 749

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) with a 44mm stainless steel case and a white sport band. Reduced to € 399.99 (-31%, € 179.01 cheaper), previous price: € 579

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) with a 40 mm stainless steel case and Milanese loop bracelet, both in gold. Reduced to € 399 (-50%, € 400 cheaper), previous price: € 799

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) with a 40 mm stainless steel case and Milanese loop bracelet, both in silver. Reduced to € 399 (-50%, € 400 cheaper), previous price: € 799

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) with a 44 mm stainless steel case and Milanese loop bracelet, both in gold. Reduced to € 419.99 (-47%, € 369.91 cheaper), old price: € 789.90

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) with a 44 mm stainless steel case and Milanese loop bracelet, both in silver. Reduced to € 419.99 (-47%, € 369.91 cheaper), old price: € 789.90



