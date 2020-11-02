Apple Dates For New Event ‘One More Thing’

Apple, which has organized two different promotional events in the past months, has given a date for its new event ‘One More Thing’. At the event to be held on November 10, 2020, the first ARM-based Macs with Apple Silicon chips are expected to be introduced.

Cupertino-based technology giant Apple, who has not been full of events recently, announced that it will organize a new event called ‘One More Thing’ before the end of this year. The company, which has organized two events in the last two months; It introduced new Apple Watch smart watches and new iPad models at the ‘Apple Special Event’ held on September 15, 2020, and many new products, especially the iPhone 12 family, at the ‘Hi, Speed’ event on October 13.

Now, Apple will organize a new event called ‘One More Thing’ on November 10, 2020. Presumably, this event, which will take place online as in the other two events, is expected to announce the first Arm-based Macs powered by Apple Silicon chips instead of Intel processors that the company has used since 2005.

Apple announced its new silicone technology in June:

Technology giant Apple announced Apple Silicon chips, the latest innovation developed by Apple engineers, as well as innovations such as iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 at the WWDC event held in June.

Saying that the power of Macs will increase with the new chips, Apple says that with this technology, energy consumption will be kept at a lower level as well as more power. The company also claims that the new chips will be safer, faster and more efficient.

In his speech at the event where he announced the Apple Silicon chips, CEO Tim Cook also stated that the first Mac computer to use these chips will arrive towards the end of 2020. Based on Tim Cook’s rhetoric, we can assume that Arm-based Macs using new silicon chips will be introduced at the ‘One More Thing’ event.



