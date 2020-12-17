Apple criticizes Facebook and says it defends user privacy

The fight between Apple and Facebook has heated up again: on the one hand, the social network criticizes updates on Apple devices that will show exactly what data is collected and ask permission for each one of them. On the other hand, the company guarantees that it is doing this only out of concern for the consumer.

The most recent development in history came through an official statement from Apple sent to The Verge. Check out the full text below.

“We believe it is a simple case of defending our users. They must know when data is being collected and shared around other applications and websites – and they must have the choice to allow it or not. The App Tracking Transparency on iOS 14 does not require Facebook to change its role in tracking users and creating targeted advertising, it simply asks them to give the user a choice, “says the statement.

What happened?

The first accusations came from Apple in late November 2020, when the brand started the most intense disclosure of the privacy-enhancing tool on iOS 14 by showing exactly what data is collected by each app and asking the device owner for permission to do so .

Facebook quickly responded, claiming that the company does its own gathering of information and uses a dominant position in the market to prevent rivals from operating and making more profit. The company is expected to launch a campaign later this week with the defense arguments. Both are targets for investigation in several countries for anticompetitive market practices.

It is worth remembering that this is not the only recent disagreement between the parties: in August, both discussed a Facebook update that cited the sensitive case of the 30% fee charged for microtransactions and purchases made on iOS. The App Tracking Transparency had its launch postponed and should only debut in 2021.



