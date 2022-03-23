Apple Could Save The FaceID Under The Screen For The iPhone 15

Apple fans have been waiting for years for an improvement by the Californian company in its range of mobile phones. And they do not ask for more power than the terminal already offers, which is a lot, but they want a change in terms of features and design. And it is that this goes hand in hand in the case of the front part, where we could have the FaceID under the screen on the iPhone 15.

New rumors about the FaceID under the screen

One of the things that mobile phone manufacturers are investing their efforts in is to ‘hide’ some features under the screen. If we take a look at the market, there are terminals that try to make the most of the screen and that have even been able to integrate a fingerprint reader under the display, something that has also been asked of the bitten apple.

But in Apple Insider they say that these plans can change to a future that is yet to come. And it is that the online magazine says that it is Samsung itself that is manufacturing a new panel that Apple can use to mask the camera that allows you to unlock the phone.

However, this technology would not be as new as it seems as far as the market is concerned. It turns out that these types of panels are the ones that could arrive for the launch of the next Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2023 to prevent a camera from being seen on the front for facial recognition.

It will be, in fact, the same year in which the iPhone 15 will be presented, which would be the first to have a camera under the screen. You also have to think that in a year many things can change and that this statement is not entirely certain, so we have to wait to see the renders (at least) of the iPhone of that year.

The gradual abandonment of the notch

For many years, Apple has relied on the notch to create its own design on the front of its phones. The truth is that it has penetrated very deep even within the devices of the firm itself. In fact, we have seen that even laptops have this feature included in their latest versions as a more differentiating element.

However, in the mobile section, Apple seems to be betting on a much cleaner design on the front. It is doing so more and more, and it is not only demonstrated in these plans that they say that the iPhone 15 will arrive without a notch, but that It has already been said that the iPhone 14 would arrive with a hole in the screen in the form of a pill.