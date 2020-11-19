Apple could save $ 2.5 billion with M1 chips in 2020

An analysis based on a series of estimates by Sumit Gupta, an IBM executive, suggests that Apple could save up to $ 2.5 billion by 2020 with the adoption of M1 chips. As soon as the entire line of Macs transition, the values will be even higher, he points out.
According to Gupta, considering that each processor costs, on average, US $ 40 to US $ 50 – a much lower value than that charged by the Core i5 dual-core, used in MacBook Air (US $ 175 to US $ 200 ), or the quad-core i5, on basic MacBooks Pro ($ 225 to $ 250), both from Intel – and selling 8.6 million 13 “MacBooks Pro and 5.4 million MacBooks Air , it would reach an investment of US $ 697 million only in these new components, much more modest than the US $ 3.2 billion of alternatives.
Achismos
These are only guesses, as 9to5Mac suggests that the components cost approximately $ 100, which would substantially reduce savings. That’s because the SoC integrates CPU, GPU and RAM.
Even so, large sums directed to R&D (research and development) should reduce the costs of other characteristics, balancing things, like creating more powerful and cheaper batteries.
Anyway, in a few years, we will discover the effects of the Apple company’s strategy, time taken for the total replacement of processors. Consolidated sales volume will also make all the difference.