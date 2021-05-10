Apple Could Make A Significant Change In 5G Iphones In 2023

Apple bought Intel’s modem developer unit for smartphones in 2019. According to the latest report of the famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this agreement may come to fruition in 2023. According to Kuo, the first iPhones using Apple own design 5G chips will go on sale in 2023. If this claim is true, Apple should continue to work with Qualcomm for at least two more generations of 5G modems.

The report includes the following statements: “We expect 5G modems, which are Apple’s own design, to be used in iPhones from 2023 at the earliest. Due to the slow pace of high-end Android phone sales in the 5G market, Qualcomm may compensate for the loss caused by Apple with the entry segment. ”

Kuo’s report coincides with an analysis report previously prepared by Barclays. In Barclays’ analysis, it was stated that Apple could start using its own 5G modems by 2023. Considering the difficulties Apple faced in the development process, it should not be surprising that 2023 was determined as the target date.

Apple is currently using Qualcomm’s X55 5G modem in its iPhone 12 lineup. The company is expected to use X60 and X65 modems in 2021 and 2022. It is stated that using Apple own 5G modems may lower iPhone prices and offer 5G support on more phones.