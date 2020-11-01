Apple Considers Completely Removing Lightning Input

According to some people in the industry, Apple will no longer include the Lightning input in its next models, and will offer a completely wireless phone. The company has started to accustom us to a wireless life, especially with this year’s models.

The charging ports on our smartphones have constantly changed over time. However, even though today’s standard is USB-C, technology giant Apple preferred to use USB-C Lightning cable instead of USB-C in its models. Of course, Apple used only its own cables before that.

Here, Apple is considering removing this entry, according to the latest claims. We can see with the naked eye that wireless charging technology has become widespread in recent years. As a result of this popularization, Apple is planning to launch a phone without a charging hole. The strongest support for this claim is that Apple brought MagSafe back.

Fully cordless phones will come:

The wireless charging system in Apple’s iPhones has been made more efficient with MagSafe this year. Users can place their phones at the charging point with full accuracy. Following MagSafe, a wireless future for iPhone is now certain, according to many in the industry.

Of course, the charging port on iPhones is not only used to charge the phone. In addition to charging, we use the input on the iPhones for data exchange and for headphones. But Apple has already developed AirDrop, iCloud and wireless headphones that could provide a wireless future for it in the future.

Apple’s MagSafe is instilling a new habit in people with the iPhone 12. Having a more reliable wireless charging method, iPhone users reduce their need for Lightning input and are getting more used to wireless charging every day.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch a flagship smartphone with no charging input in 2021. So Apple’s next models will come with a structure that can be used completely wireless, according to the analyst. Of course, the wireless phone is not only Apple’s target.



