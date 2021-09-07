Apple Confirms The Official Date of Keynote 2021 for September 14

Finally, the long wait to know when the Apple Keynote of 2021 will be is over. It is the quintessential event of the American firm where we will see at least one of the firm’s most beloved devices. We are talking about the famous iPhone 13 that will surely make an appearance with other devices of the company next week.

Confirmed: Apple Keynote 2021 on September 14

Apple is one of the most beloved companies in the world of technology and it is on its own merits. Not only does it have on the market some of the most reliable devices in different segments, it also follows its company policy that tends towards the most complete sustainability. It has demonstrated this every year in its developer conferences, the WWDC, and in the Keynotes that usually arrive in the month of September. At this point some were already impatient to know the official date of Keynote 2021, for today we finally know when it will be.

Those from Cupertino have put all the details on their website, where they will gather all their fans and media on September 14 at 7:00 p.m. (peninsular time). However, the company will continue with the trend of making an event scheduled live, which means that once again the audience of the event will be totally virtual. This practice is already common not only in Tim Cook’s company, but also in many that remain aware of the presence of Covid-19. For this reason, the Steve Jobs Theater will once again remain empty although we do not rule out that it will fill up in the near future.

What to expect from Keynote 2021?

Apple always chooses the second Tuesday in September to make its presentations on its mobile devices. And this is what we will probably see that September 14 at Keynote 2021. This year there is nothing on the company’s website that leaves a clue like last year with its ‘Hi, speed’ that announced the arrival of 5G to their new mobiles, but some have left us a pearl.

Specifically, it has been Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, who has published on his Twitter account the date of the event with the bitten apple in VR format with a background in which it seems that you can get into. It could be a clue to announce some kind of virtual reality device, although that will have to be seen on the day of the meeting.

On the other hand, and without detracting from it, it is most likely that we will see the latest in telephony with the new iPhone 13 with iOS 15 as well as a new Apple Watch smartwatch. There is also talk of the renewal of the iPad, so we will be attentive that day to all the announcements that Apple makes in its Keynote 2021.