Apple confirms prices of iPhones 12 in Brazil

Apple has just released on its official Brazilian website the values ​​of iPhones 12 for our market. Prices match exactly the leak published on the 21st of last month. According to Apple, the new cell phones arrive in our country on the 20th of this month.

The cheapest iPhone 12 Mini, with 64 GB of storage, will cost R $ 6,999 in Brazil, while the most expensive model of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, with 512 GB of space, reaches an impressive R $ 13,999. Last year, the iPhone 11 Pro Max arrived in the country costing R $ 9,599.

The rise in the dollar, which has been on the rise even before the pandemic, should be the main responsible for this difference of more than R $ 5,000 from the top model of Apple from one year to the next.

The official Apple store will offer 10% for cash payments on all models, as is customary, and will also allow installments of all models up to 12 times on your credit card. Under these conditions, the iPhone 12 Pro Max costs R $ 12,599.10 in cash or 12x of R $ 1,166.58.

Check all values:

iPhone 12 mini

64 GB – R $ 6,999

128 GB – R $ 7,499

256 GB – R $ 8,499

iPhone 12

64 GB – R $ 7,999

128 GB – R $ 8,499

256 GB – R $ 9,499

iPhone 12 Pro

128 GB – R $ 9,999

256 GB – R $ 10,999

512 GB – R $ 12,999

iPhone 12 Pro Max

128 GB – R $ 10,999

256 GB – R $ 11,999

512 GB – R $ 13,999



