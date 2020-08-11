Apple Confirms iPhone 11 Using China’s BeiDou Data

Cupertino-based technology giant Apple has confirmed that it uses data from the Chinese BeiDou Navigation System in its iPhone 11 series. Apple’s Chinese website contains information that the iPhone 11s only provide built-in support for GPS and GNSS systems.

Ran Chengqi, spokesperson for China’s satellite navigation system BeiDou, recently stated in a statement that Apple should offer compatibility with BeiDou on iPhones. Following these comments, Apple confirmed to Global Times that the latest versions of the smartphone use data from BeiDou to determine the location.

In a statement made last week, Apple said, “iPhone 11 models use BeiDou as part of the location data system.” However, although the Cupertino company confirms that the most up-to-date iPhones rely on data from the Chinese network for location-based features, BeiDou network support is not listed on the company’s official Chinese website.

Apple may be offering BeiDou support through GNSS:

Apple’s China website contains information that it provides built-in support only for the US-based Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System / Global Satellite Navigation System (GNSS). GNSS; The United States ‘GPS covers the European Union’s GALILEO and the Russians’ GLONASS systems, as well as China’s BeiDou system.

At this point, we can say that Apple’s statement only includes network support via GNSS, as the technical specifications of the iPhone 11 series do not include direct BeiDou support. Considering this situation, it seems likely that Apple has added BeiDo compatibility to the device with GNSS support.

However, based on the statements made by the US company on the subject, we can assume that BeiDou support will also be available in the new iPhone 12 models that will be released in the coming days.

China recently launched the last of 55 satellites that make up the BeiDou Navigation System, which will rival the US GPS. The launch of the 55th satellite of the BeiDou system once again demonstrated that China’s efforts to provide global coverage are progressing successfully.



