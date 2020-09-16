Apple confirms iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 release date

On Tuesday (15), Apple announced that it will publicly launch iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 14 and tvOS 14 systems tomorrow (16).

IOS 14 represents one of the most significant updates for iPhone users, since the new version of the system will bring features that, for years, have been awaited by the owners of the Apple phone, and that immediately refer to features that have always been standard in the Android world, as an app drawer, which separate them from the system’s home screen, and widgets.

There is also a privacy feature that appears to have been delayed: the company had disclosed that it would allow users to disable data tracking within apps, which would directly impact ad platforms on social media apps, such as Facebook.

Now, Apple must give developers a deadline to adapt to the feature, which is expected to be extended until next year.

Top iOS 14 news

In addition to the widgets on the home screen and the App Library (app drawer), iOS 14 will have dozens of important new features. Let’s look at some of them:

New compact interface for incoming calls and for running Siri;

Maps now has bike routes;

Possibility to configure third-party applications as standard for emails and internet browser;

Emoji search;

New translation application;

New privacy features;

Approximate location sharing.

IOS 14 will be compatible with Apple phones from iPhone 6s (and later). The update will be released gradually: just wait for the notification on your device and allow the installation.



