Apple Closes Epic Games’ Developer Account

According to the announcement made by Epic Games, Apple will terminate Epic Games’ Apple developer account and access to iOS / Mac developer tools on August 28.

Last week, Apple removed Fortnite, one of the world’s most popular battle royale games, from the app store on the grounds that it did not comply with the App Store rules, and Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, announced that it would take the issue to court on the grounds that it was a monopoly.

“How big could the” fight “between Apple and Epic Games get?” We were saying that Epic Games announced that Apple has taken the fight to the next level and the company will close all Apple developer accounts, with a statement it shared on the Epic Games Newsroom Twitter account, where it made its press releases.

Apple to end Epic Games’ access to iOS and Mac developer tools

According to the shared statement, Apple informed Epic Games that on Friday, August 28, all developer accounts will be terminated and Epic Games will be cut off from access to all Mac and iOS developer tools. Epic stated that it will also file another lawsuit for the “retaliation”.

If you’re not a Fortnite player, you might think that the development in question isn’t your concern. But the problem is that Epic Games is not just Fortnite’s developer. The company is also the developer of Unreal Engine, one of the world’s most popular game engines. Therefore, Apple’s move will affect third-party developers using Unreal Engine.

Epic Games has already announced that it has sued Apple over the removal of Fortnite from the App Store. The two companies will now face another face as Epic Games’ developer account has been closed and their access to developer tools is blocked. We will wait and see how the fight between the two companies will turn out.



