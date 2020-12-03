Apple chose 2020’s best apps and games in the App Store

In 2020, people had to look for new ways to communicate and interact with each other. And this trend and behavior of people was reflected in the most downloaded apps on Apple’s devices. Apple announced the most popular apps and games on its platforms in 2020. Two names in particular stand out in these lists: Video chat application Zoom and A social game Among Us. This duo has become the most downloaded free app and game on both iPhone and iPad.
In fact, it is not surprising that the two names have achieved such a success. Although it was released in 2018, Among Us was one of the most prominent and popular games of 2020 and even ranked high on Twitch charts. The fact that the mobile version is free to download has a great contribution to its popularity.
Similarly, Zoom has been a service that has been around for a long time but has been climbing with the pandemic. It has become a standard service used by people staying at home to conduct job interviews and talk to loved ones.
When we look at the rest of the lists, we do not see applications or games that are too surprising. However, it is noteworthy that Roblox, the social game platform that is becoming more and more popular especially among young people and children, shows itself. Minecraft still remains the best-selling paid game.
Connectivity has an important place in Apple’s awards for games and applications. In addition, the company prioritizes helping people and touching their lives while determining the awards. Here are Apple’s Best Apps and Games of 2020 awards:
- IPhone App of the Year: Wakeout
- IPhone Game of the Year: Genshin Impact
- IPad App of the Year: Zoom
- IPad Game of the Year: Legends of Runeterra
- Mac App of the Year: Fantastical
- Mac Game of the Year: Disco Elysium
- Apple TV App of the Year: Disney Plus
- Apple TV Game of the Year: Dandara: Trials of Fear
- Apple Watch App of the Year: Endel
- Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Sneaky Sasquatch
- App Trend of the Year: Shine for helping users’ personal care
- App Trend of the Year: Explain Everything Whiteboard for helping bring distant classrooms to life
- App Trend of the Year: Caribu for connecting families with loved ones
- App Trend of the Year: Pokémon Go for reinventing the way we play
- App Trend of the Year: ShareTheMeal for helping users make a difference
Most of these games and apps came out before 2020, but have come to life as users turn to their mobile devices to distract, engage, and connect with others. Pokémon Go, for example, received its biggest update ever to allow users to play indoors and had an excellent year. The digital-only Pokémon Go Fest has become particularly popular.
Apple’s 2020 awards and most popular apps also provide us with a picture of how people spend their time in 2020. Much of 2020 has been in front of screens and interacting with people on the other end of the link.
Here are Apple’s list of best apps and games for 2020:
Best Free iPhone apps
- Zoom
- TikTok
- Disney plus
- YouTube
- Snapchat
- Messenger
- Gmail
- Cash App
Best Paid iPhone apps
- TouchRetouch
- Procreate Pocket
- Dark Sky Weather
- Facetune
- HotSchedules
- AutoSleep Track Sleep
- The Wonder Weeks
- SkyView
- Shadowrocket
- Sky Guide
Best Free iPhone games
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Roblox
- Subway Surfers
- Ink Inc.
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles
- Brain Out
- Coin Master
- Cube Surfer
Best Paid iPhone games
- Minecraft
- Plague Inc.
- Heads Up
- Monopoly
- Bloons TD6
- Geometry Dash
- NBA 2K20
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- The Game of Life
- True Skate
Best Free iPad apps
- Zoom
- Disney plus
- YouTube
- Netflix
- Google Chrome
- TikTok
- Amazon Prime Video
- Gmail
- Hulu
- Google Classroom
Best Paid iPad apps
- Procreate
- GoodNotes 5
- Notability
- Duet Display
- Teach Your Monster
- LumaFusion
- Affinity Designer
- Toca Hair Salon 3
- Toca Life: Hospital
- Toca Kitchen 2
Best Free iPad games
- Among Us
- Roblox
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Ink Inc.
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Subway Surfers
- Dancing Road: Color Ball Run
- Tiles Hop: EDM Rush
- Mario Kart Tour
- Save The Girl
Best Paid iPad games
- Minecraft
- Monopoly
- Bloons TD 6
- Plague Inc.
- Geometry Dash
- The Game of Life
- Five Nights at Freddy? S
- Human: Fall Flat
- Stardew Valley
- Terraria
The best Apple Arcade games
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Hot Lava
- Skate City
- Sonic Racing
- Pac-Man Party Royale
- SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
- Oceanhorn 2
- Crossy Road Castle
- What the Golf?
- Lego brawls