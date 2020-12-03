Apple chose 2020’s best apps and games in the App Store

In 2020, people had to look for new ways to communicate and interact with each other. And this trend and behavior of people was reflected in the most downloaded apps on Apple’s devices. Apple announced the most popular apps and games on its platforms in 2020. Two names in particular stand out in these lists: Video chat application Zoom and A social game Among Us. This duo has become the most downloaded free app and game on both iPhone and iPad.

In fact, it is not surprising that the two names have achieved such a success. Although it was released in 2018, Among Us was one of the most prominent and popular games of 2020 and even ranked high on Twitch charts. The fact that the mobile version is free to download has a great contribution to its popularity.

Similarly, Zoom has been a service that has been around for a long time but has been climbing with the pandemic. It has become a standard service used by people staying at home to conduct job interviews and talk to loved ones.

When we look at the rest of the lists, we do not see applications or games that are too surprising. However, it is noteworthy that Roblox, the social game platform that is becoming more and more popular especially among young people and children, shows itself. Minecraft still remains the best-selling paid game.

Connectivity has an important place in Apple’s awards for games and applications. In addition, the company prioritizes helping people and touching their lives while determining the awards. Here are Apple’s Best Apps and Games of 2020 awards:

IPhone App of the Year: Wakeout

IPhone Game of the Year: Genshin Impact

IPad App of the Year: Zoom

IPad Game of the Year: Legends of Runeterra

Mac App of the Year: Fantastical

Mac Game of the Year: Disco Elysium

Apple TV App of the Year: Disney Plus

Apple TV Game of the Year: Dandara: Trials of Fear

Apple Watch App of the Year: Endel

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Sneaky Sasquatch

App Trend of the Year: Shine for helping users’ personal care

App Trend of the Year: Explain Everything Whiteboard for helping bring distant classrooms to life

App Trend of the Year: Caribu for connecting families with loved ones

App Trend of the Year: Pokémon Go for reinventing the way we play

App Trend of the Year: ShareTheMeal for helping users make a difference

Most of these games and apps came out before 2020, but have come to life as users turn to their mobile devices to distract, engage, and connect with others. Pokémon Go, for example, received its biggest update ever to allow users to play indoors and had an excellent year. The digital-only Pokémon Go Fest has become particularly popular.

Apple’s 2020 awards and most popular apps also provide us with a picture of how people spend their time in 2020. Much of 2020 has been in front of screens and interacting with people on the other end of the link.

Here are Apple’s list of best apps and games for 2020:

Best Free iPhone apps

Zoom TikTok Disney plus YouTube Instagram Facebook Snapchat Messenger Gmail Cash App

Best Paid iPhone apps

TouchRetouch Procreate Pocket Dark Sky Weather Facetune HotSchedules AutoSleep Track Sleep The Wonder Weeks SkyView Shadowrocket Sky Guide

Best Free iPhone games

Among Us Call of Duty: Mobile Roblox Subway Surfers Ink Inc. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles Brain Out Coin Master Cube Surfer

Best Paid iPhone games

Minecraft Plague Inc. Heads Up Monopoly Bloons TD6 Geometry Dash NBA 2K20 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas The Game of Life True Skate

Best Free iPad apps

Zoom Disney plus YouTube Netflix Google Chrome TikTok Amazon Prime Video Gmail Hulu Google Classroom

Best Paid iPad apps

Procreate GoodNotes 5 Notability Duet Display Teach Your Monster LumaFusion Affinity Designer Toca Hair Salon 3 Toca Life: Hospital Toca Kitchen 2

Best Free iPad games

Among Us Roblox Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Ink Inc. Call of Duty: Mobile Subway Surfers Dancing Road: Color Ball Run Tiles Hop: EDM Rush Mario Kart Tour Save The Girl

Best Paid iPad games

Minecraft Monopoly Bloons TD 6 Plague Inc. Geometry Dash The Game of Life Five Nights at Freddy? S Human: Fall Flat Stardew Valley Terraria

The best Apple Arcade games

Sneaky Sasquatch Hot Lava Skate City Sonic Racing Pac-Man Party Royale SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit Oceanhorn 2 Crossy Road Castle What the Golf? Lego brawls



