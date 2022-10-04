Apple CEO Tim Cook Says the Average Person Doesn’t Know What “metaverse” Means

Apple CEO Tim Cook says the average person doesn’t understand the concept of the “metaverse” in its current form.

“I always think it’s important that people understand what it is. And I’m really not sure the average person can tell you what the metaverse is,” Tim Cook told Dutch news agency Bright. The word itself was coined by science fiction writer Neil Stephenson to describe a collective place on a three-dimensional Internet, such as Second Life or Fortnite. The concept of the metaverse was not the focus of Apple’s attention, unlike Meta.

Apple’s hesitancy to join the hype around the metaverse is not unusual for a technology company. Android devices have been using technologies such as NFC payments and wireless charging for many years. Apple is moving slowly, but it takes time to refine its offer so that it becomes massive. The company’s mixed reality headset will probably play a big role in its desire to discuss the metaverse, but probably using a different buzzword.

“I think AR is a deep technology that will affect everything,” says Tim Cook, but adds that he does not believe that virtual reality is a way to live a lifetime. “This is something you can really dive into. And it can be put to good use. Virtual reality is designed for regular periods, but not for good communication. So I’m not against it, but that’s the way I look at it,” he says.

Apple’s virtual reality headset is rumored to be compatible with the company’s M2 chip, making it more powerful than the Meta Quest headset. Rumors also suggest that Apple showed off the headset to its board of directors by showing off the RealityOS operating system that the headset uses.

Apple’s position on the metaverse is interesting, given Meta’s current position. Changes in iOS 15 have made it more difficult to track advertising revenue on iOS devices without explicit user permission. This decision affected Meta’s net profit, which cost $10 billion in the first year of changes.