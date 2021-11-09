Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals He invests In Cryptocurrencies

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, was one of the guests at the DealBook Summit, an event promoted by the New York Times this Tuesday (9). When asked if he owned Bitcoin, the executive said that he invests in some cryptocurrencies.

“I think it’s reasonable to invest in digital currencies as part of a diversified portfolio. By the way, I’m not giving investment advice to anyone,” Cook explained to interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Having been interested in cryptocurrencies for some time, Cook said he has done research on the subject. The executive emphasizes that it was a “personal curiosity” to understand how the market works.

Then, the CEO denied the possibility that Apple could accept digital coins as a form of payment. He also claims that big tech does not intend to acquire cryptocurrencies with corporate funds as future investments.

“I wouldn’t invest in digital assets, not because I wouldn’t invest my own money, but because I don’t believe people buy Apple stock to take a risk with cryptocurrencies,” Cook concluded.