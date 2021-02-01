Apple CEO Tim Cook criticizes Facebook algorithms again

Apple CEO Tim Cook criticized the current social networking business model and pinned Facebook again during an online lecture last Thursday (27). According to the executive, companies in this segment prioritize user engagement, even if the condition for this is polarization and misinformation.

“At a time when misinformation is increasingly present and conspiracy theories are fueled by algorithms, we can no longer turn a blind eye to a technological theory that says that every engagement is a good engagement – all with the aim of collecting as much as possible. possible data, ”said Tim Cook, without explicitly citing Facebook. Check out the full speech below:

The executive’s speech took place during the Computers, Privacy and Data Protection online conference. For the executive, “it is past time to stop pretending that this approach does not have a cost – of polarization, of loss of confidence, but of violence”. Among his notes, Tim Cook mentioned the recent invasion of the US Capitol, highlighting the role of social networks for the event.

It is important to remember that Facebook would be considering suing Apple for antitrust practices, under the justification that the company has adopted strategies to hinder competitors – such as, for example, the obligation of developers to use Apple’s own payment system in available software. on the App Store.