Apple Celebrates 15 Years Of Partnership With RED In The Fight Against AIDS

Apple: Today, December 1st, is World AIDS Day. And it’s also the day Apple celebrates 15 years of partnership with (RED), an organization founded in 2006 to fight the AIDS pandemic and which today also brings together its efforts to mitigate the devastating impact of covid-19 on communities most vulnerable in the world.

In a statement, Apple recalls that since 2006, when (RED) was founded by activist Bobby Shriver and singer Bono Vox, buyers of Apple-branded products “have helped raise nearly $270 million. 1.5 billion] to fund prevention, testing and counseling services for people affected by HIV/AIDS.”

Focusing on the poorest communities in sub-Saharan Africa, more than 11 million people have already been served, with the provision of more than 192 million HIV tests, which allowed 13.8 million patients to have access to antiretroviral treatments. Last year alone, the Apple/(RED) partnership managed to prevent more than 145,000 HIV-positive mothers from transmitting the virus to their babies.

What are the Apple (RED) products for this year?

For 2021, Apple is offering a wide range of devices and accessories under the (PRODUCT) RED brand, especially for the holiday and Christmas season, with part of the sales destined for the humanitarian campaign. Among the products are:

iPhone 13 (PRODUCT) RED

iPhone 13 mini (PRODUCT) RED

Apple Watch Series 7 (PRODUCT) RED.

In addition, for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, the Apple Store app, or an Apple storefront, from now until December 6th, Apple will donate $1 to the Global Combat Fund to AIDS. For users who want to show their support for (RED), six new red faces are being made available for the Apple Watch, which can be downloaded for free at this link.