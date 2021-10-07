Apple CarPlay Will Control More Parts Of Your Car

Apple CarPlay: One of the tools that is not lacking in an iPhone is CarPlay. If your car is one of the most modern models, you may have this function available in the on-board navigator and just by connecting it you will have access to all the content of the phone on its screen. But in the house of the bitten apple they want to do much more with this function and CarPlay may soon give you more information about your car.

More information about your car offered in CarPlay

We are at a time when electronics completely take control of the car. The mechanisms and gears that make the four wheels move are now powered in many cases by an electric motor, the latest in engineering to move from one side to the other.

Mobile devices also have a lot to say, as they are increasingly present in cars. And it is that they not only have a perfect symbiosis with the on-board browser, where you see all the information on your mobile without having to manipulate it at any time. But best of all, you only have in front of you the applications that you really need, such as the cartographic app you trust, the multimedia app to play music and the hands-free phone.

But at Apple they want to take a step forward and they want CarPlay to also offer you data about your own car. Every vehicle, especially the newest ones, is able to give you all the car data. This means that you can control all the parameters of the vehicle that can be controlled electronically from the browser. According to what The Verge says in its lines, this can be from the air conditioning to the position of the vehicle’s seats.