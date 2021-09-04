Apple CarPlay good news from Yandex!

Good news for Apple CarPlay users! Apple, which has been working to increase the experience it offers while driving, has agreed with Yandex.

Developing technology continues to make our lives easier day by day. One of the clearest examples of this is the interfaces for our cars such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. These features, which are used to facilitate phone control, make your vehicle smarter and provide a safe drive, come up with innovations.

The number of innovations, especially on the CarPlay side, is increasing day by day. According to the information received, CarPlay, which has been hosting Google and Apple Maps for a while, has agreed with Yandex. Yandex Maps has been added to the platform.

Apple CarPlay gains Yandex Maps support

Apple CarPlay, which is not an in-car operating system on its own, integrates applications from iPhones into the car’s digital systems, allowing you to easily control your device and applications from your car’s touch screen. However, this does not mean that every application will be used in the vehicle as on the phone. Yandex Maps was shown as the application that users had the greatest lack of.

Fortunately, the wait is over. From now on, Apple CarPlay users will be able to use Yandex’s popular service. Although Apple is trying to improve and improve the Maps application, the majority of users prefer Google or Yandex applications.

So what do you think about this subject? Apple, Yandex or Google maps applications, which one is your favourite? You can share your views on the subject with us in the comments section.