Apple Car: there are new developments

Apple Car developments, the electric car industry has gained tremendous momentum in recent years. Both traditional automotive manufacturers and tech giants such as Huawei and Xiaomi have begun to join this industry. New details have emerged about the Apple Car, which has been rumored to have been around for the past year.

It was said that an agreement would be made with Hyundai and Kia for the car, which is said to be Apple’s codename “Project Titan”. This claim has recently been denied. After this denial news, the arrows were directed to Japanese manufacturers. This time, it was claimed that the new partners would be Nissan or Toyota. Apart from these names, LG, which is a partner in Apple Car claims, may also be the production partner of the company.

Who is Apple Car manufacturing partner?

LG Electronics’ joint automotive venture with Magna, a Canadian-based automotive supplier, called “LG Magna e-Powertrain”, may be close to an agreement with Apple. LG and Magna are not very popular in the automotive industry and often work in the background, making them even more suitable suitors for Apple.

Magna has already been supplying electronic parts and shares to major automotive giants for years. LG has been producing and supplying batteries for electric cars of brands such as Chevrolet, Tesla and BMW for years. In addition, LG’s; The fact that its sub-brands such as LG Display, LG Chem, LG Energy Solution and LG Innotek have been in the Apple production chain for years strengthens the claims. This will be a key factor in preventing parts problem in Apple Car’s production line.

Although there is still no clear information about the date and reality of the contract, it is obvious that the agreement will benefit both parties greatly. Because LG is a little known player in the global electric car industry, it now needs a reference to which it can show its capabilities with chest stretching. Undoubtedly, the cooperation with a brand like Apple will be the exact reference the South Korean technology giant will want.