Apple Car coming? working on autonomous car chip

Since 2015 we have heard rumors about Apple developing a car and now we have a new indication that it may be developing something related to Project Titan. Sources even indicate the possibility that TSMC is developing autonomous driving chips for Apple, which could use them in cars in the same way as Tesla.

The information comes from DigiTimes, which pointed to the partnership between Apple and TSMC for the production of chips for autonomous vehicles, although it also states that there is a possibility that the Cupertino company is also preparing its own car.

The chips are expected to be produced in the U.S. with currently active negotiations to supply electronic components to the automotive market.

It is important to say that the news agency specified that the “Apple Car model is similar to Tesla”, but did not specify exactly what that means, so we can only imagine that Apple at least should be more involved in this growing business. more with the advancement of autonomous driving technologies and electric cars, even more with the approval of the C-V2X band for these chips by the FCC that may occur soon.

It is worth saying that one of the most respected analysts in the world when it comes to Apple, Ming-Chi Kuo, predicted that the Apple Car could launch between 2023 and 2025, so it makes sense that the company is preparing now, if the sources are correct .

Another point that contributes to this theory is that TSMC is preparing the installation of a factory in Arizona, which, on the other hand, may have caused confusion in the reports analyzed by DigiTimes and in reality Apple is only developing chips and systems for these cars at the moment.

Finally, Apple made major changes to its autonomous car team, which is led by its chief AI and machine learning, indicating that the company can first develop such systems before venturing out with its own automaker.



