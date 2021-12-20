Apple Can Create 15-Inch iPads to Compete With Amazon

Apple: On Sunday (19), journalist Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, published another edition of the Power On newsletter, which brings the latest technology news. In it, he revealed that Apple appears to be working on a 15-inch screen iPad to compete with Amazon’s Echo Show 15.

According to Gurman, Apple is behind in having no smart displays in its catalog. In addition, he had already indicated in June that the Cupertino company would be working on iPads with larger screens to supply that sector. However, according to Gurman, these new products should take some time to be released.

Furthermore, the journalist revealed that a new iPad Pro is expected to be released in 2022, with 11-inch and 12.9-inch models and mini-LED screens. The device will also have MagSafe charging and battery sharing via reverse wireless charging.

Amazon vs Apple

The Echo Show 15 may soon arrive in Brazil and, unlike other smart speakers from the company, it was designed to be hung on the wall. Its 15.6-inch screen and Full HD resolution allow the device to be used as a bulletin board, calendar, among others.

Apple lags a bit behind on the smart speakers issue. According to a survey by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) released in 2018, Amazon has 70% of that market, while Apple has only 6%. Between the two is Google, with 24% of the sector.

Although it has already been approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) on December 8th, Echo Show 15 still does not have an official launch date in Brazil. Still, his page on the retail site is now available.